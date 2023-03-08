Community Action Board Scholarship Applications Open

Hillsborough County’s Community Action Board Scholarship program offers scholarships worth up to $5,000 each to eligible students wishing to continue their post-secondary education. The scholarships can be used at trade schools, community colleges or four-year universities

The application form and eligibility criteria can be found by visiting www.hcflgov.net/education and clicking the “College Scholarship” link. The application deadline is Friday, March 24.

Hillsborough Pet Shelter Has A New Number

Residents wanting to adopt or foster a dog or cat from Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center have a new number to call: 813-301-PETS (7387). The number for the Pet Resource Center is now separate from the number for animal control, increasing efficiency and reducing wait time; animal control’s number remains 813-744-5660. In addition to the new number, residents can contact the Pet Resource Center by email at petinfo@hclflgov.net.

Local Resident Donates Can Tabs To Shriners Club

Vera Baker of Ruskin recently donated 69 lbs. of aluminum can tabs to the Sun City Center Shrine Club. Baker has donated tabs for the last 15 years. The tabs will be taken to a recycling facility and the money received will be donated to the Shriners Healthcare for Children on her behalf.

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Luncheon

The speaker for the Wednesday, April 12 Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) luncheon will be Yvonne Marrone, volunteer recruiter for the statewide Guardian ad Litum/Circuit Thirteen, representing Florida’s abused and neglected children. All business luncheons are held on the second Wednesday of every month (except June through August) and cost $22; reservations and payments must be received by the Friday prior to each luncheon.

To learn more about the ABWC, visit its website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.

Patsy Cline Tribute Concert

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave., welcomes Terri Dixon back to its campus for a Patsy Cline tribute concert on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Dixon is a professional actress with a long list of impressive credits to her name, and her Patsy Cline tribute has been one of the church’s most popular offerings over the past five years.

Advance tickets are $15, and the concert is expected to be a sellout. Visit www.sccumc.com and use the events tab for more details and how to purchase tickets.

Campaign Against Human Trafficking Meeting

The March meeting of the Campaign Against Human Trafficking-South Shore (CAHT) will take place on March 21, 6:30 p.m. in Room 30 at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave.

It will introduce its Upstanders Puppeteers, directed by Jan Gurley, and show an excerpt from the video that they are producing. A presentation, Social Media Safety 2.0, presented by outreach chair Deb Petrocelli, will help audience members learn what to watch for and how to avoid internet predators so that everyone can stay safe when using technology.

To find out more about CAHT, visit its website at www.sccblueheart.org.

Ruskin Woman’s Club Card Bingo Fundraiser

Have you tried the fun new bingo yet? Card bingo is the new way to bingo. Join the Ruskin Woman’s Club to try it on Thursday, March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at its clubhouse at 503 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. Entrance for the night is $10 per person, which will be used for improvements to the historic clubhouse. Snacks will be provided and there will also be a silent auction, 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets.

Space is limited, so sign up soon at www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/events.

Indoor Sewing Supplies Yard Sale

The Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon is hosting a quilting and sewing supplies yard sale on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will be a wide range of items for sale, including fabric, threads, notions, tools, sewing machines, magazines, patterns and more fabric.

The event will be held inside the social hall (between the main buildings) at the New Hope church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For additional information or to find out more about the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, visit its website at www.brandonquiltguild.com.

Tampa Bay HEAT Spring Market

Tampa Bay HEAT (Home Education Activities Teams) Inc. will be holding a spring market on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Come and visit its small-business vendors and kid entrepreneurs at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. All proceeds from this event benefit the Tampa Bay HEAT’s dream of a larger facility for the homeschooling community.

You can find the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/698266621523685/.

Women’s Self-defense Seminar

Outcast Krav Maga, located at 3636 Erindale Dr., #103 in Valrico, is pleased to be offering a two-hour self-defense seminar for women to learn basic techniques and build confidence in a relaxed atmosphere.

The seminars are held on the second Friday of every month starting at 6 p.m. and costs $25. To sign up for the seminar, visit www.outcastkravmaga.com, which also lists its other krav maga classes for youths and adults.