Community Action Board Scholarship Applications Open

Hillsborough County’s Community Action Board Scholarship program offers scholarships worth up to $5,000 each to eligible students wishing to continue their post-secondary education. The scholarships can be used at trade schools, community colleges or four-year universities

The application form and eligibility criteria can be found by visiting www.hcflgov.net/education and clicking the “College Scholarship” link. The application deadline is Friday, March 24.

Indoor Sewing Supplies Yard Sale

The Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon is hosting a quilting and sewing supplies yard sale on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will be a wide range of items for sale, including fabric, threads, notions, tools, sewing machines, magazines, patterns and more fabric.

The event will be held inside the social hall (between the main buildings) at the New Hope church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For additional information or to find out more about the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon, visit its website at www.brandonquiltguild.com.

Tampa Bay HEAT Spring Market

Tampa Bay HEAT (Home Education Activities Teams) Inc. will be holding a spring market on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Come and visit its small-business vendors and kid entrepreneurs at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Tampa Bay HEAT’s dream of a larger facility for the homeschooling community. You can find the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/698266621523685/.

Historic Event Venue Available In Brandon

The historical GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Clubhouse is an event venue which can host up to 50 people, making it perfect for baby showers, birthday parties, meetings and more, and it is available now.

The building is located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. If you are interested in renting the building, visit the website, www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org, and select venue rental for more information.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Yard Sale

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club will be holding its semiannual yard sale on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. There is always a wide variety of objects for sale, including household goods, books and home furnishings, so stop by and find a bargain.

The sale will take place at the clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon.

Women’s Self-defense Seminar

Outcast Krav Maga, located at 3636 Erindale Dr., #103 in Valrico, is pleased to be offering a two-hour self-defense seminar for women to learn basic techniques and build confidence in a relaxed atmosphere.

The seminars are held on the second Friday of every month starting at 6 p.m. and costs $25. To sign up for the seminar, visit www.outcastkravmaga.com, which also lists its other krav maga classes for youths and adults.