LeCompte College Prep was founded in 2020 to help high school students and their families successfully navigate the college and career selection process.

“I always loved working with teens in the classroom and helping coach them on their postsecondary career and college goals,” said owner and founder Patty LeCompte. “Upon my retirement, I couldn’t let that passion fade away. I started small, working with only a handful of virtual clients during the pandemic, and I’m grateful now to have clients from all around Tampa Bay and across the country.”

LeCompte has been a classroom teacher at the high school, community college and university levels. She earned a master’s in educational leadership and is licensed as a high school principal, career and tech/vocational school director and teacher of multiple subjects.

“I’m a retired high school and college educator with decades of experience working with teens and adults,” LeCompte said. “My journey of teaching students started shortly after my own high school graduation in New York. I was a classroom teacher there and have now long worked with students across state lines in DECA, a high school leadership organization.”

How LeCompte College Prep works is families can meet with LeCompte for a free 30-minute consultation which can be scheduled on her website, www.lecomptecollegeprep.com, or via email at patty@lecomptecollegeprep.com, as well as a direct call at 813-599-5044.

“Stress in the college admissions process can be relative to how much effort you put in,” LeCompte said. “Your goals need to align with how much time, energy and commitment you put into the process. Our plan is to help you create a realistic and balanced list of best-fit colleges that match you academically, socially and financially. The earlier you start the process, the more aspects we can strategically advise and prepare you for.”

The most gratifying experience for a college consultant is coaching a student and nurturing their growth as they work toward and achieve their goals.

“Having the opportunity to work one-on-one with teens as they navigate these important decisions can be very fulfilling,” LeCompte said. “It’s especially great working with students who start the process in eighth grade, as we can work together on creating a plan for success in high school.”

If you’d like to learn more about LeCompte College Prep, you can visit its website at www.lecomptecollegeprep.com.