The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 20, at 3:30 p.m. Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN and will feature two teams selected from a diverse pool, including the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and American Athletic Conference (AAC).

Along with announcing the game date, the Gasparilla Bowl is proud to announce that it has extended its partnership with Union Home Mortgage as the title sponsor for another two years, making Union Home Mortgage the longest-tenured title sponsor in the bowl’s history. Union Home Mortgage strives to create a culture that demonstrates mutual respect for everyone along with a deep desire to be world-class, underscoring the bowl’s commitment to excellence, community engagement and support for collegiate athletics.

“We are thrilled to announce the new date for the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and to renew our partnership with Union Home Mortgage,” said Scott Glaser, executive director of the Gasparilla Bowl. “This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver a premier college football experience at Raymond James Stadium. We look forward to welcoming fans and teams for another exciting and memorable game in December.”

Union Home Mortgage, a nationally recognized mortgage banking company, has been a dedicated supporter of the Gasparilla Bowl. Their ongoing partnership plays a crucial role in enhancing the event’s outreach and impact.

“Union Home Mortgage is excited to announce the renewal of our partnership with ESPN and the Gasparilla Bowl,” stated Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “Our organization is committed to Tampa and all of Florida, and we are honored to partner with ESPN in this great state. Union Home Mortgage’s 1,800 partners nationwide are dedicated to building homeownership opportunities for everyone. We look forward to bringing the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl to Tampa residents and football fans across the country.”

Georgia Tech’s 30-17 victory against the University of Central Florida last year drew a strong audience, averaging a 1.3 percent rating with more than 2.35 million people tuning in to the prime-time matchup on ESPN. The game was the top sports program during its telecast window. With the game occurring just before Christmas, local businesses and fan groups have a unique opportunity to host holiday parties or family gatherings, including pregame tailgates and stadium seating options.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl ticket information will be announced later this fall. Additional game information is available at www.gasparillabowl.com.