The Bloomingdale High School Bulls softball team had a bullseye on their back all season long with an undefeated record.

The Lady Bulls started the season with a perfect 25-0 record before losing to Palmetto High School 4-1 in the district championship. Bloomingdale broke the record for most consecutive wins and had the best winning percentage in team history. It was also the first time in program history that the Lady Bulls went undefeated in the regular season, and it was their first regional championship since they won the state championship in 2014.

They also won the Bay Made Invitational and the Leopard Slam Invitational. They lost to Pace High School 1-0 in the state semifinal game.

“At the beginning of the season, we talked about establishing a winning culture,” said senior infielder Camryn VanGalder. “I really feel as if everyone bought into it and trusted each other, and that is a huge reason for our success this season.”

The team was led by fifth-year head coach Leah Pemberton, who played for the program from 2009-12. She was named the Hillsborough County Federal Division Western Conference Coach of the Year in 2023 after leading her team to back-to-back district championships. Pemberton said that her players had great team chemistry this season and played for one another. She also said they did a lot of team bonding off the field.

“We had a conversation with our seniors at the beginning of the season about making sure that we don’t settle for a loss, or a one-run win, or practices that we didn’t do well,” said Pemberton. “That was our whole mentality change this year. The girls bonded so well and made an effort to be a team.”

University of California, Los Angeles, commit Natalie Cable was the standout star of the team, breaking the record for most strikeouts in a season by a pitcher. Junior Durant transfer Paige Sanchez was a clutch hitter for the team and Bryanna Rawling and VanGalder were key contributors.

“This team and coaching staff has prepared me for the next level by teaching me not to give up,” said Sanchez. “No matter what has happened in the innings before, those don’t matter, and to keep fighting and focus on the inning I’m in right now, and to always believe in yourself and keep going.”

Pemberton said that her team learned to have fun in not just winning but in the hardships as well, and they learned a great deal. The team will have to replace five seniors, but they will have 12 returning players next season, including Cable. They will look to continue the winning culture.