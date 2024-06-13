The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, a new private school in the Bloomingdale area serving neurodiverse learners from prekindergarten through second grade, is hosting a series of engaging and informational events this month for interested families, caregivers and local community partners. All events will be held at the Bloomingdale BayCare HealthHub, located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning to the community and to begin the registration process,” said Janine Stewart, the school’s director. “Our mission is to break down barriers to learning and provide all students with the individual support they need to unlock their full potential.”

June Event Information:

‘Connect and Play’ Sessions (for neurodiverse children, ages 8 and under) on Wednesday, June 19 and 26, from 3-6 p.m. At these free sessions, young children will enjoy sensory activities, games and arts and crafts, providing hands-on examples of the school’s play-based approach to learning.

Introductory ‘Connections’ Meetings (for parents/caregivers, adults only) on Friday, June 21, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Interested parents, caregivers and those seeking more information will have an opportunity to connect with school administrators and staff who will share school objectives in a presentation, answer questions and assist with preregistration.

Community Open House (for parents/caregivers/community partners) on Friday, June 28, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This is a chance for parents, caregivers and local community partners to tour the school’s new space in Suite 170 of the Bloomingdale BayCare HealthHub and learn more about its mission.

If you plan to attend any of these events, please contact the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning at limitlesslearning@fl.easterseals.com or 813-236-5589 to RSVP.

Easterseals Florida has also launched the Limitless PossAbilities Scholarship Fund at https://bit.ly/limitlesspossabilities to support access to the school. Donations will help maximize the impact of the scholarships that students receive.

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning will welcome its inaugural class at the start of the academic year in August.

Additional details about the new private school, including a link to online preregistration for prospective students, are available at www.easterseals.com/florida/programs-and-services/children–families/school-for-limitless-learning.html.