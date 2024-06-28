With hurricane season approaching, the Southwest Florida Water Management District is preparing for a heightened risk of severe rain events, flooding and storm damage. Jerry Mallams, operations bureau chief, explained how the district works to prepare for the storm season by minimizing flood risks throughout the 16-county region.

Q: What does the district do to prepare for hurricane season?

A: Year-round, the district operates 84 water control structures in its 16-county area. These structures assist with flood protection, manage lake water levels and prevent saltwater from flowing up freshwater streams and creeks. To prepare for hurricane season, staff conduct annual hurricane readiness checks of all the district’s structures to ensure they are working properly. This includes making certain all structure gates are functioning correctly and that each emergency generator is working and fully fueled.

Q: What is the largest flood control system in the district?

A: The Tampa Bypass Canal System is the largest flood control system in the district. It is made up of nine flood control structures, a 6.5-mile earthen dam and 15.7 miles of canals, and impounds flood waters from the Hillsborough River into the 16,000-acre Lower Hillsborough Flood Detention Area. As the detention area fills with water from the river and the surrounding 450-square-mile watershed, the flows then enter the Tampa Bypass Canal and are safely diverted to McKay Bay, protecting the cities of Temple Terrace and Tampa from river flooding. The Tampa Bypass Canal System was constructed in response to massive flooding caused by Hurricane Donna in 1960.

Q: What actions does the district take during an active storm threat?

A: During an active storm threat, district officials activate its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to monitor tropical storms and hurricanes. Depending on the level of activation, the district will mobilize appropriate emergency personnel to report to the EOC for extended shifts. Staff will monitor and document water levels and operate water control structures on water bodies throughout the district’s 16-county area as needed. EOC officials will maintain direct communications with the state and affected county EOCs and distribute information to the media, the public and district employees.