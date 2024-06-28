The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club, the new USL Super League Division I franchise, announced today its front-of-kit partnership and official health care provider in advance of the inaugural season.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida have teamed up with the new club, and TGH will be the prominent front-of-kit partner and exclusive academic health system for the region’s first professional women’s soccer team.

The TGH logo will take center stage on both the home and away kits for the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club, and Tampa General will serve as the official presenting partner for the 2024-25 inaugural season.

“We’re excited to be part of Tampa Bay Sun’s historic first season,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. “It’s an ideal match of two world-class teams — Tampa General and the Tampa Bay Sun. Through community outreach, player events and media platforms, we’ll collaborate with the Tampa Bay Sun to promote health and wellness across West Central Florida. Working together, we’re putting Tampa Bay on the map as a premier destination for great sports and exceptional health care.”

USF Health will serve as the exclusive health care provider for the team. USF Health physicians and clinical staff will provide care and treatments for the players, including athletic training, team physician services, mental health services, registered dietitian services, physical therapy and patient navigation.

“Our collaboration with the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club is a testament to our dedication to sports medicine and community health,” said Eric Coris, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and head team physician for USF Athletic Medicine.

The highly anticipated kits are now available for preorder at https://tampabaysunfc.com/shop. The first shipments will arrive in August, just in time for the team’s home opener against Dallas Trinity FC on Sunday, August 18, at the stunning Riverfront Stadium.

The inaugural kits draw inspiration from the Tampa Bay community and a love for the beautiful game. The ‘Away Yellow’ nods to the warm sun and the happy and optimistic community that makes Tampa Bay thrive. The ‘Home Navy’ represents the warm waters in Tampa Bay.

Visit www.tampabaysunfc.com for more information.