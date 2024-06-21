By Jamie Lu

Thirty-three years ago, Joyce Armfield decided it was time to make a career switch. At the time, her mother, Eva, was suffering from Alzheimer’s and osteoporosis, and Armfield wanted a job that would give her the flexibility to care for her mother as her condition worsened. Several months of job hunting passed before Armfield took up her friend’s offer to become a consultant for Mary Kay, a skin care and cosmetics company.

“It was way out of my comfort zone,” Armfield admitted, but she trusted in God’s plan.

And soon, working for Mary Kay would prove to be exactly what she was looking for and more.

At Mary Kay, Armfield found herself making the same income that she had been making as an insurance agent but with no stress and for a fraction of the hours. She decided her own schedule, meaning she could spend as much time taking care of her mother as she wanted. And the rewards of the job were plentiful; only a few months in, Armfield earned her first free car. This was one of 18 free vehicles that she would earn during her time as a Mary Kay consultant, which included 11 pink Cadillacs.

But working for Mary Kay was more than just a job — it was a community. Through her job, Armfield had the privilege of meeting women of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, forming bonds that have lasted the past 33 years. When Armfield became her mother’s full-time caretaker, she brought her mother to her marketing parties, where she was warmly welcomed by Armfield’s clients and colleagues.

“I found out how wonderful women are,” Armfield said. “I came into Mary Kay and the women treated me like gold. …These are the women I want to do life with.”

While caring for her mother, Armfield worked hard to fulfill her goal of becoming a sales director and even earned her first pink Cadillac. She later took her business and moved to Brandon after her mother’s passing to be closer to her daughter and her family. And, as a single woman, she built her house entirely on Mary Kay, even building a backyard pool to fulfill her granddaughter’s wish.

Armfield’s values and faith have guided her throughout all aspects of her life, and being a consultant for Mary Kay was no exception. She has dedicated herself to making women feel beautiful, both inside and out, truly fulfilling Mary Kay’s mission of “enriching the lives of women.” Today, Armfield is a joyful woman who lives with her husband in Brandon. Her story exemplifies how faith, community and genuine compassion for others can completely transform one’s life for the better.