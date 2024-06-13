By Sara Kitchin

Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales invites the surrounding communities to participate in its garden summer fun hosted by Wawa. Admission into Bok Tower Gardens is free on the last Thursday and Friday of each month from now through August.

The Wawa corporation offers Wawa Summer Fun Days as part of its mission to be a great community partner. Wawa’s generosity covers the admissions bill for the designated summer days, keeping the Bok Tower Gardens in bloom.

Bok Tower Gardens hosts special summer activities for families to enjoy as they roam through the gardens. The Where’s Wally Seek and Find Scavenger Hunt is a unique way for families to explore while indulging in friendly competition.

There are 10 Wallys, Wawa’s goose mascot, hidden throughout the gardens. After finding each Wally, participants get a surprise reward from Wawa. The Bok Tower Gardens visitor center provides maps of the garden and instructions for participation.

Although there are plenty of free admission days left in the summer, Bok Tower Gardens is open for normal admission daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The adult general admission is $20; child admission ranges from $10-$5, depending on age; and dogs are also welcome for $10.

This general admission still allows for families to explore natural beauty and listen to the chimes of the Singing Tower.

“We are in summer bloom,” said the director of business development and marketing, Erica Smith. “What you’ll find in our gardens is some beautiful displays of native, gorgeous Florida wildflowers. So, I really encourage the plant lovers to enjoy a day surrounded by native plants.”

Bok Tower Gardens is a public garden with 50 acres of manicured cultured gardens that are surrounded by 200 acres of preserved land. This expanse allows for a getaway to reconnect with nature and gain knowledge on native Florida blooms.

Other activities include the Hammock Hollow Children’s Garden, the chimes of the famous Singing Tower and scheduled carillon concerts. Annual memberships to visit the gardens often for classes and activities are offered at Bok Tower Gardens and on its website.

Bok Tower Gardens is located at 1151 Tower Blvd. in Lake Wales. Visit https://boktowergardens.org/wawa-summer-fun-days-2024/ to register for upcoming June Summer Fun Days on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, or visit https://boktowergardens.org/ for information on events and memberships.