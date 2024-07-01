By Alisa Gershman

The 1Voice Academy holds a special place in the hearts of all those who live in the Brandon area. From being a volunteer to a child who attends the many activities it holds, the school strives to create a welcoming environment for kids who have or had pediatric cancer, as well as their siblings and family.

Home to the first and only school in the United States for children with cancer, 1Voice lives up to its expectations with having year-round support and care for grieving families, those going through treatment and those in remission. Mary Ann Massolio, executive director of the 1Voice Foundation, makes it her priority to open her heart to those in need and provide a warm environment for families.

That is why she holds the 1Voice Academy’s ‘Happy Campers’ camp every June.

The camp is held at Rotary’s Camp Florida in Brandon, where other camps for children and adults of all abilities take place. Campers and counselors alike look forward to the fun in the sun, as the weekly schedules are packed with daily crafts and activities ranging from video game trucks to face painting.

Massolio said, “The camp provides a sense of normalcy by allowing kids to be kids and be with others who share their journey. Besties are formed and memories made. They cheer each other on, laugh, swim and play while enjoying a true camp experience and fun away from the hospital.”

The summer program has long partnered with Newsome High School students who are a part of the 1Voice Club to provide well-rounded volunteers who tend to each kid’s needs as they see fit. Being the vice president of the club myself, we strive to put the kids first always and help them in any way we can, whether it is simply homework or something personal.

Coming from my firsthand experience, volunteering among these kids puts a smile on my face every day. Waking up every morning and knowing I am making a difference toward a kid’s life is what matters most. Being a Newsome High School student with the opportunity to volunteer at such an amazing camp with a heartfelt cause is a blessing.

Massolio is always grateful for the help students and volunteers provide, stating, “Nurses, social workers and lifeguards who volunteer their time to ensure that all safety and medical needs are met.”

To learn more about the 1Voice Foundation and its cause, visit https://1voicefoundation.org/.