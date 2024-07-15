By Solomon Bristow

Titan Runs is a Florida-based obstacle race brand that features different types of races. The first type, Mud Titan, is similar to mud runs, as it comprises 25-30 obstacles along a 5-kilometer course. The second type, Terrain Titan, is a distance trail run with a variety of distances, including 5K and 10K. The final type is Tactical Titan, which is similar to Mud Titan but without mud. The races all have themes that go along with them.

On Saturday, August 31, Tactical Titan will be hosting the Backyard Titan 10 obstacle race in Dover. The theme for Backyard Titan 10 is anything backyard, including barbecue or summertime fun. It is designed to challenge experienced competitors but also be family-friendly and fun for first-time participants.

Joe Cooper is a basketball coach in Hillsborough County who helps set up and run Titan Runs. Cooper reached out in order to spread awareness for the event.

“Since putting on Titan Runs is a part-time job for those running it, no one is really above any other person,” said Cooper. “We all try to pitch in and help where we can.”

Because Titan Run is a local brand, it is important to the organization to help the community.

“We definitely want to continue to be a positive for the community and continue reaching out to nonprofits to help increase their identity and promote what they’re doing,” said Cooper.

The race has various times in which you can register called waves. The Elite Wave is the first at 8:15 a.m. and is the competitive wave; racers will be able to compete for a ranking. The Open Wave has four different start times at 8:30 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. The runners in the Open Waves will receive a T-shirt and a medal when completing the race.

For the little ones, there is the Mini Titan, which starts at 9:35 a.m. This is only for children ages 6-12, although the other waves are available to children this young. For those wanting to run and avoid the obstacles, there are two waves that start at 8:20 a.m., one being a 5K and the other being a 10K. No matter the age or style, there is a race everyone can enjoy.

To register, https://runsignup.com/race/fl/plantcity/mudtitan18. For more information on Titan Runs, visit https://titanruns.com/.