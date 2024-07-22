Riverview High School Is Looking For Football Coaches

Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, is looking to add assistant football coaches (no experience necessary, and you do not need to be a teacher) to its staff. All coaching candidates must be willing to commit to a year-round football program.

Volunteer and stipend positions are available. If you are interested, email head coach Tony Rodriguez at antonio.rodriguez@hcps.net or text 813-815-0310.

Seeds Of Hope Bingo Fundraiser

Seeds of Hope is hosting a bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Tuesday, August 6. Bingo will start at 7 p.m., with cards on sale at 6:30 p.m. and costing $20 for five games. There will also be an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for the variety of raffle baskets. Seeds of Hope will also be collecting donations of nonperishable food items and back-to-school supplies, as well as monetary donations.

Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Creative Junk Therapy Student Art Show

Creative Junk Therapy is proud to host its first student art show, which will be on display throughout the month of August. Creative Junk Therapy’s mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. It was created as a space for all people to find and enjoy community through creativity and hosts a wide variety of classes for students of all ages, including watercolor painting, crocheting and paint pouring.

Creative Junk Therapy is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.creativejunktherapy.org to learn more and see the upcoming classes available.