This year, Cooper Pressure Washing officially opened its doors, carrying forward a family tradition of exceptional service and quality. This family-owned and operated business is a continuation of Boyle Pressure Washing and Screen Repair, a well-regarded business founded and operated by Thomas Boyle for the past 22 years. The legacy has now been passed down to his grandson, Cooper DeLallo, who has diligently worked under his grandfather’s guidance for the last six years.

Cooper Pressure Washing serves the communities of FishHawk, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico, Plant City and the surrounding areas. It offers a comprehensive range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. From houses, driveways and sidewalks to cages, decks and lanais, Cooper Pressure Washing cleans with the highest quality standards. Other services include screen repairs as well as maintaining pools and gutters, preventing potential damage.

“Mold and mildew is a definite threat, and when it is left unattended it can cause wear and tear on your home and pool cage finishes,” said DeLallo, owner of Cooper Pressure Washing. “Keeping it clean will improve your home’s curb appeal and prolong the life of your home’s exterior.”

Cooper Pressure Washing is committed to offering the highest quality job at a fair price, which is reflected in every project it undertakes. The company strives to deliver top-notch service that meets and exceeds client expectations.

“I am very grateful to have this opportunity. It’s not every day you get to continue your grandfather’s business that he built from the ground up,” said DeLallo. “It makes me very proud to be able to follow in his footsteps and continue the quality work he has done for the past 22 years.”

Customers can receive a free estimate and assessment for all pressure washing and screen repair needs.

Cooper Pressure Washing is dedicated to continuing the tradition of excellence established by Boyle. With a focus on quality, integrity and customer satisfaction, his aim is to be a go-to solution for all pressure washing and screen repair needs in the area.

For more information or to inquire about services, please call or text DeLallo at 813-892-5283.