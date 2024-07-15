Laurel Lee was elected to serve the people of Florida Congressional District 15 in Congress on November 8, 2022, and is seeking reelection.

Upon being elected in 2022, Lee immediately made the crises on the southern border a top priority.

“The Biden administration, since day one, has reversed immigration policies that were working,” said Lee. “Now, our border is under attack, drawing in millions of illegal immigrants, including criminals, and deadly fentanyl that is devastating communities across the country — this is unacceptable.”

As part of the Homeland Security Committee, Lee and her Republican colleagues have been leading the fight to put an end to this crisis. She served as one of the impeachment managers for the House against the secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Our national security depends on securing our border,” said Lee.

While serving in Congress, Lee has also sought to tackle other problems facing the country.

“Because of the Biden administration, Floridians face historic inflation and skyrocketing gas prices,” said Lee. “I will continue to fight for policies to get the economy back on track and put more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans, like cutting wasteful spending, lowering taxes, balancing the budget and reviving the Keystone Pipeline.”

Lee is a strong supporter of both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump for their proven track records of fighting for conservative values and the policies that keep America safe, prosperous and free.

Before Lee was elected in 2022, she served as a federal prosecutor, a judge and Florida’s 36th secretary of state. She has worked side by side with law enforcement to enforce and uphold the laws of the state and has an unwavering commitment to the brave men and women of law enforcement.

Lee resides in Tampa with her family. She was raised by a two-star general of the United States Air Force and a public school teacher and has family ties in Eastern Hillsborough County that go back more than 70 years. Her husband, former Senate President Tom Lee, served the area in the state Senate.