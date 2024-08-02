During the last weekend of June, Ace Hardware had many things to celebrate. The first event was honoring a local Ace Hardware employee, John Rice, for working in the hardware industry for over 50 years. The second event was celebrating Ace Hardware’s 100th anniversary.

Since February of 1971, John Rice has worked for Ace Hardware in various capacities and in various locations over the last 50 years. Because of his hard work and dedication, he earned the Estwing Gold Hammer Award, which is awarded by Estwing Hammers to those who have been in the hardware industry for 50-plus years.

Drew Atchison, regional manager of Crossroads Ace Hardware in Lithia, said of Rice’s history with Ace, “John began working at Ace Hardware in Sun City Center in February of 1971. In 2015, when Crossroads Ace acquired the Sun City Ace from the previous group, John Rice came to work with our family. He hasn’t always been at the same location, but it’s always been Ace Hardware. John loves to share stories of how things were in the old days, particularly how they ordered products via a handwritten letter to Oak Brook Illinois. John Rice is a wealth of knowledge and has become a mentor to everyone around him. I asked him one time, ‘Why did you stick with Ace for so long?’ John said, ‘Because I love it.’”

On June 29, Ace also celebrated its 100th anniversary with a series of block parties. All three local stores (Lithia, Big Bend and Sun City Center) had grilling demonstrations, raffles, free food and a bucket sale. Over 1,000 people attended the anniversary block parties. On June 28, Ace had a ribbon-cutting with the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce in celebration of its centennial year as well.

According to Atchison, “Ace started in 1924, when a group of retailers realized that if they bought product together, they could be more competitive and effective. That concept has grown into the cooperative that it is today, with individually owned Ace Hardwares all working together. Even back then, Ace was focused on helping the community, and we continue that spirit, serving our neighbors.”

Ace is the largest retailer-owned hardware store in existence and has thousands of stores across 60 countries. For more information on Ace Hardware and its 100 years in business, visit its website at www.acehardware.com.