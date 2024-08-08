The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is a museum dedicated to exhibiting important photographic arts as central to contemporary life and culture. It is located in the beautiful Kress Building right in the heart of Ybor City. This setting is perfect for its newest exhibit, Photo Ybor: Then and Now.

Photo Ybor: Then and Now chronicles the evolution of Ybor City from its founding in 1886 to the present day. Artist Chip Weiner skillfully and painstakingly took historic photos taken by the Burgert Brothers from the late 19th and early 20th centuries and created new photos of the same locations. The historic and contemporary images are presented side by side. This offers a unique perspective on the city’s historical transformation. The exhibit also showcases additional photos taken by various artists. These reflect the broad range of people and businesses that makes Ybor City a great place.

Robin O’Dell, executive curator, said, “The Photo Ybor: Then and Now is a celebration of FMoPA’s move to Ybor City.” O’Dell added, “The exhibit has something to appeal to everyone, from lovers of photography, history buffs and the curious. It includes over 70 images of Ybor City from the late 19th century all the way to the present day.”

Photo Ybor: Then and Now runs through Sunday, November 17. FMoPA is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The hours on Thursday are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday are 12 Noon-5 p.m.

FMoPA offers a lot of programming in addition to exhibitions. They will host several talks in conjunction with Photo Ybor: Then and Now, including Ybor City Show and Share on Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Gary Mormino Talk on the Immigrant World of Ybor City on Thursday, August 29, from 5:30-7 p.m.; and Paul Wilborn and Eugenie Bondurant Stories of Ybor City on Thursday, October 17, from 5:30-7 p.m.

O’Dell said, “FMoPA is delighted to be part of the artists community in Ybor City. If you have not been lately, come explore and see how it is changing daily with new shops and stores and places to check out.”

FMoPA is located at 1630 E. 7th Ave. in Ybor City. For more information, please visit www.fmopa.org.