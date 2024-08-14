Latitudes Tours Receives Travelers’ Choice Award

The Travelers’ Choice Award honors travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, things to do etc. based on the reviews collected on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Latitudes Tours has been awarded a Travelers’ Choice Award for the last six years.

Latitudes Tours offers a variety of eco-tours including a sunset cruise with optional dinner and kayak tours. A shuttle bus is also available and can take up to 15 passengers to popular destinations including Anna Maria Island beaches, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and shopping venues. Whatever you decide to do, Latitudes Tours is dedicated to providing guests with a memorable experience.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. Visit its website at https://latitudestours.com/ to view tours and to make a reservation.

Southshore Charter Academy Is Hiring Elementary Teachers

Southshore Charter Academy is hiring energetic individuals who love children and wish to make a powerful impact to mold lifelong learners. Teachers are needed in its elementary program. Southshore Charter Academy is a member of the Charter Schools USA family and is relentlessly committed to student greatness in school and life. It strives to unleash each student’s potential by building strong minds and good hearts, ensuring they develop lifelong, future-ready skills that will lead them to success as they pursue their dreams and aspirations.

For more information about available positions, please call the school at 813-769-1209.

That 1 Painter Tampa – Bradenton Brings Your Vision To Life

Locally woman owned business That 1 Painter Tampa – Bradenton is committed to providing exceptional services to homeowners and business. It specializes in delivering professional services, including interior and exterior paint, epoxy floors, cabinet refinishing, popcorn ceiling removal, stucco repair and more, that exceed expectations. Let That 1 Painter Tampa – Bradenton bring your vision to life and transform your space into something extraordinary.

Visit https://tampa-florida.that1painter.com/ or call 813-413-1684 for more details and to schedule a quote.

Cruise Planners Plans More Than Cruises

Riverview residents Matthew Gordon and Marji Beam are the owners of Cruise Planners and your local vacation experts. As travel advisors, they help individuals and groups plan and organize their trips, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

“We take care of everything from booking flights and accommodations to creating personalized itineraries based on interests and preferences. Our goal is to save clients time and stress by handling all the details and providing expert advice,” said Gordon and Beam.

From solo sojourns to group getaways and budget bliss to luxury living, Cruise Planners can help make your dream vacation come true. Visit its website at www.ventureoutvacation.com. Call 717-856-2646 to speak with Gordon or call 727-455-4255 to speak with Beam.

Blooming Bright Pediatrics Brings Concierge-style Service To The Community

Blooming Bright Pediatrics provides concierge-style, modern, in-home pediatric care focusing on physician-patient relationships and evidence-based medicine. Services include same-day and next-day appointments, well visits, sick visits, immunizations, sports physicals, prescription management, ADHD assessments and treatments, mental health concerns, ear piercing and more.

You will have 24/7 access to your doctor via texts, phone calls and emails. Owner Dr. Jessica Chacko described Blooming Bright Pediatrics as “your local small-town doctors in our modern world.”

To find out more, visit its website at www.bloomingbrightpediatrics.com or call 813-359-1561.

LeHeal Biogenix Offers Red Light Therapy

LeHeal Biogenix is introducing the groundbreaking combination of red light therapy and grounding mats. Red light therapy is an FDA-approved treatment that utilizes specific wavelengths of light, similar to the way plants use sunlight for photosynthesis, to activate natural processes within the body. This therapy boosts energy levels, optimizes sleep, relieves minor pains and swelling, promotes hair growth, improves various skin conditions and helps balance mood, making it a versatile solution for a variety of health concerns.

LeHeal Biogenix is located at 1155 Nikki View Dr. in Brandon. Visit https://leheal.com/ to learn more.

North Star Consulting Offers Private College And Career Planning

North Star Consulting offers private, one-on-one college and career planning for students and adults. Founder Christina Sanchez Bonner, M.Ed., with more than 15 years of experience in this field, created this company to service the needs of individuals searching for personalized support in college and/or career planning. Its services include academic advising, college admissions, funding education, resume letters, interview preparation and career consulting. North Star Consulting provides a nonjudgemental approach to assist its clients in finding the ideal path to reach their goals.

Visit its website at www.northstarconsultings.com or call 813-315-5214 for additional information.

Maid Pure Cleaning Now Serving East County Residents

Maid Pure Cleaning Services is a professional residential cleaning company dedicated to creating free time for busy people. Its team is composed of professionally trained, background-checked employees who are dedicated to delivering consistent and reliable cleaning services. It is licensed, bonded and insured, ensuring peace of mind for its clients.

“At Maid Pure Cleaning Services we strive to provide a personalized and trustworthy cleaning experience that enhances the quality of life for the families we serve,” said local resident and owner Dionne Cona.

The services offered include recurring cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, spring cleaning and one-time cleaning. Visit its website at https://maidpurecleaningservices.com/ or call 813-670-2004 for more information.