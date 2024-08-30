FishHawk resident Cameron Campbell, a member of Boy Scout Troop 11, recently accomplished the highest rank in Scouts BSA — Eagle Scout. Campbell achieved this rank on July 11 for his Eagle Scout project of cleaning up a local foster home facility, A Kid’s Place.

Campbell said A Kid’s Place was a natural choice and felt it was a worthy organization to benefit from his project, having regularly volunteered at the nonprofit by working with first through fifth grade students and facility staff. For it, Campbell organized and led a team of Scouts and adults in April for a day of cleaning up the housing facility grounds; placing 10-plus pallets of mulch in the landscape beds; and cleaning, repainting and replanting the playground bench planters.

Donations were also solicited and received by Payne’s Environmental, Ripa & Associates and Campfire Management to help offset the costs for the project. Overall, the project went smoothly and quickly, Campbell said.

Campbell joined local Cub Scout Pack 632 during his first grade year and continued his Scouting journey through Boy Scout Troop 61 and then Troop 11. He enjoys the camaraderie and high adventure aspects of Scouting, especially the wilderness survival campouts and water activities. As a Scout, Campbell said his longtime goal was to one day earn his place as an Eagle Scout, so he is proud to have finally attained it.

“It felt great,” Campbell said. “After all the work that I put in by being in Scouts since … I was 6, for it to finally all come together, that was amazing.”

As for what’s next for the new Eagle Scout, he will begin his senior year at Armwood High School as part of its collegiate academy. Upon graduation in the spring of 2025, he will receive his Associate of Arts degree. He plans to attend a Florida university — aiming for the University of Central Florida — to pursue a bachelor’s degree in finance and then a postgraduate MBA.

But before that, there is Campbell’s court of honor, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 21. It will be held at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

“It’s been a really fun journey, and I’ve enjoyed sharing it with the people in either of my troops,” said Campbell.

If you’d like to learn more about Scouting troops, visit https://tampabayscouting.org/. To learn more about A Kid’s Place, located at 1715 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon, visit https://akidsplacetb.org/.