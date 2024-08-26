Sylvan Learning Centers Exceed Donation Goal

In honor of Sylvan Learning’s 45th year anniversary, Sylvan Learning Centers of Apollo Beach and Riverview pledged 45 backpacks and school supplies to ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization), a local nonprofit that bridges the gap between crisis and stability for neighbors living in the Brandon and Riverview areas, but the centers exceeded their goal and delivered 48.

The donation was a part of a larger event, Backpack Hero, with community nonprofits, agencies and businesses providing children from K-12th grade backpacks filled with school supplies and resources for parents.

Sylvan Learning Center of Apollo Beach is located at 7130 Big Bend Rd., Ste. 110 in Gibsonton, and the Sylvan Learning Riverview Center is located at 13444 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit www.sylvanlearning.com for more location information.

School Breakfast Is Free For All Students

Each school day, all Hillsborough County Public Schools students are reminded to take advantage of the district’s free school breakfast program offered to every student, regardless of their household income. The National School Breakfast Program continues to make it possible for all school children to receive a free nutritious breakfast every school day.

Breakfast options include fruit and yogurt parfaits, whole-grain breads and cereals and hot, fresh breakfast sandwiches. Every school breakfast served meets federal nutrition standards and is available before the first bell rings.

Recycling And Waste Reduction Art Contest

The second annual Recycling and Waste Reduction Art Contest is on. The theme of the contest is ‘What Can We Do to Help the Community Reduce Waste, Reuse What We Have, and Recycle More?’

Students can submit a drawing using drawing tools, including digital programs such as Photoshop. They also can submit a collage using drawings, photographs or other materials. Students cannot use artificial intelligence (AI) programs. Other types of submissions will not be judged.

To enter, students must work alone, create original art, live in Hillsborough County and be entering fourth through 12th grade by the start of the 2024 school year.

Artwork can be submitted from now until Saturday, August 31. If you have questions, email the Hillsborough County Recycling Team at recycling@hcfl.gov.

To learn more about the Recycling and Waste Reduction Art Contest and review complete entry and art rules, visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/property-owners-and-renters/trash-and-recycling/summer-recycling-art-contest.

New Homeschool Co-op

The mission of Homeschoolers with Heart is to provide educational opportunities through classes, field trips and give back to its community through group events. Homeschoolers with Heart serves Brandon, Valrico and the surrounding areas, with a portion of all class fees going to support the nonprofit organization Dancing for a Difference and to be used to fund group community projects.

The co-op meets on Wednesdays at Dancing for a Difference, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste 109 in Brandon. For more information, email homeschoolerswithheart813@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page at Homeschoolers with Heart at D4D.

Tampa Dynamo FC Open For Registration

Come be a part of the largest program at Tampa Dynamo FC, now open for registration. With locations in Riverview and Apollo Beach, Tampa Dynamo FC offers three unique recreational programs designed for all ages and skill levels.

The recreational soccer programs are designed to provide a fun, supportive and engaging environment where players can develop their skills, build confidence and enjoy the thrill of this beautiful game. With a focus on teamwork, sportsmanship and personal growth, Tampa Dynamo FC offers a community where every player can thrive. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your skills, there’s a place for you on the pitch.

Please visit www.tampadynamofc.com for more information.

Drama Kids Take 2 Performance Academy Opens Enrollment

Drama Kids International is excited to announce the opening of enrollment for its highly anticipated Drama Kids Take 2 Performance Academy program in Brandon. This fall, students from grades three through eight and nine through 12 will have the opportunity to participate in stage productions of Beauty and the Beast and Beauty and the Beast Jr.

The Drama Kids Take 2 Performance Academy is designed to provide young actors with a comprehensive theatrical experience that also enhances their confidence, creativity and teamwork abilities.

Visit its website at https://dramakids.com/fl6/ or contact the office at 813-489-5899 for more information.

Creative Junk Therapy Student Art Show

Creative Junk Therapy is proud to host its first student art show, which will be on display throughout the month of August. Creative Junk Therapy’s mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. It was created as a space for all people to find and enjoy community through creativity and hosts a wide variety of classes for students of all ages, including watercolor painting, crocheting and paint pouring.

Creative Junk Therapy is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.creativejunktherapy.org to learn more and see the upcoming classes available.