By Superintendent Van Ayres

Hillsborough County Public Schools is stepping up to make sure our students are safe, not just in school but on their way there and back too.

Recent studies show drivers illegally pass stopped school buses in Florida more than three times per bus per day. This is unacceptable. In Florida, it is illegal.

To help keep our students safe, we are partnering with BusPatrol to install photo enforcement cameras on all our school buses.

So, what do these cameras do? Inside the bus, they help keep an eye on student behavior so drivers can concentrate on driving safely. Outside, they’re on the lookout for any cars that illegally pass a stopped school bus when the stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing.

These cameras catch drivers who are ignoring those signs, putting our children in danger. It also captures their license plate numbers, making it easier for law enforcement to take action if someone breaks the law.

In other communities that have BusPatrol cameras installed, they have seen a 30 percent reduction in violations each year.

When do you need to stop for a school bus?

Traffic approaching from either direction must stop before reaching the bus either on a two-lane road or multilane road divided by a paved median. On a highway divided by a raised barrier or an unpaved median at least 5 feet wide, drivers behind the bus must stop while vehicles moving in the opposite direction are asked to use caution but do not have to stop.

A 30-day public awareness campaign and warning period began on August 12. The program will officially go live on Thursday, September 12. A first-time stop-arm violation carries a fine of $225. Tickets will be issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Our focus is about changing driver behavior, rather than generating fines. We want to ensure our kids are safe on their way to and from school.

We’re committed to using the latest technology to protect our students and give parents peace of mind, knowing we’re doing everything we can to keep their children safe.