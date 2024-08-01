FishHawk Youth Sports Association alum Mack Estrada inked his deal with the Yankees after being selected as the 331st pick in the MLB draft.

“I felt like I was being rewarded for my hard work and reaping what I sowed,” Estrada said about being drafted.

While he wasn’t a fan of a specific team, he knew he wanted to don the classic pinstripes after learning more about the Yankees.

“Just everything about them is world class,” he said.

Among these ‘world-class’ qualities are the staff, including three biomechanics trainers who Estrada will get to work with at the Tampa training facility.

He said getting to train so close to home made his commitment to the Yankees minor league system even better.

Like most rising baseball stars, Estrada’s journey to the majors started in Little League. At just 9 years old, he met family friend and retired MLB pitcher Joey Eischen, who has played a key role in guiding the Yankees commit.

Aside from being his pitching coach, Eischen has been a mentor both on and off the field, encouraging Estrada to be tough, work hard and not take handouts.

Specifically, Estrada was taught to perform like he was a warrior in the coliseum, not just as a pitcher but also as a warrior for Christ. Estrada’s faith and this reminder have played a large part in his journey to the majors.

“It gives me a greater reason other than myself to play and do things that I might not want to do,” he said.

While Estrada was already planning to play for Florida State University in the fall, his decision to join the Yankees now will allow him to jump straight into his playing career and climb the minor league ladder.

His draft day selection was a long time coming. Estrada has been watched by scouts and attending predraft workouts, where he has spoken with the Yankees.

“It would be nerve-wracking if you didn’t feel like you belonged in the spot that you’re in,” he said about playing in front of scouts.

He said there were games that he felt so nervous, he felt like he was going to throw up.

“But by the time I stepped on the mound,” he said, “all those nerves are gone, and I just feel confident.”