Are you a senior citizen with questions about Medicare’s upcoming open enrollment? If so, look no further than Michele Bartock, owner of MB Insurance Solutions. Bartock has been a licensed insurance agent in property and casualty (home and auto) for 20 years. She launched MB Insurance Solutions in 2020 to help people select Medicare (Supplement/Medicare Advantage) and ACA/Marketplace/Obamacare/under-65 plans. She also offers solutions for supplemental insurance such as dental; cancer, heart and stroke; accident; indemnity; and life insurance.

“I love helping people navigate the system and choosing the best plan that covers their doctors and prescriptions,” said Bartock. “A lot of people just want the same plan as their spouse, friends or neighbors, but not everyone fits into one plan; we all have individual needs. I do an analysis and get information and then look at all the available plans that I have in their area.”

Bartock also assists qualified people who have lower income apply for Medicaid or the Low-Income Subsidy, also known as Extra Help, which can pay part of all their Part B premiums, co-pays and prescriptions.

“If they don’t qualify and they still need help, I have other options that may help them,” said Bartock. “I was able to get my client a grant that is paying for their Part B premium, and that is a huge help for someone when money is tight. I also offer Medicare Advantage plans with a giveback (money back toward Part B premium) if you don’t qualify for other assistance.”

Each year, there is an opportunity to review your plan during the annual enrollment period, and that is where Bartock can help.

“I can start now by getting your information so that when agents are allowed to discuss plans on October 1, I will be ready with options and set an appointment to discuss via phone or in person.”

Starting in 2025, Part D prescription drug coverage will have many changes.

“There will be three phases instead of four and the coverage gap/doughnut hole is going away,” said Bartock. “Phase one: Deductible phase will have $0-$590 annual deductible. Phase two: Initial coverage — client is responsible for 25 percent of drug costs until you reach an out-of-pocket spending threshold of $2,000. Phase three: Catastrophic coverage — client pays nothing for covered drugs after reaching $2,000 the rest of the year.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has stated that people will have the most comprehensive benefits since Part D program was launched in 2006. If you take an expensive drug, you will have the option to spread the cost of the drug over the calendar year versus paying the full amount when you pick up your prescription. This is preliminary info that has been shared on the CMS website and in training, but agents will not have all the details until the plans are released on Tuesday, October 1.

Bartock also would like to remind clients that not every plan is offered or available in your area. Currently, MB Insurance Solutions represents 12 organizations which offer 91 products in the area. For more information on all your options, contact www.medicare.gov, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or your local State Health Insurance Program.

“It is so important to have the conversation when you first get Medicare with a trained and respected independent agent and then to review your plan each year just prior to open enrollment,” said Bartock. “You should compare the cost of a Supplement vs. Medicare Advantage and see what works best for you and your budget.”

For more information about MB Insurance Solutions, visit https://medicareofflorida.com/ or call 813-767-2878. You can also find Bartock on Facebook at https://fb.me/mlbartock.