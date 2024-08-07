By Gunnar Wagner

Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans will host its ninth annual golf tournament on Saturday, September 28, in order to continue its fundraising efforts for helping veterans around the county who are in need.

According to Mike O’Dell, president of the organization, “The golf tournament will take place at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club from 7 a.m., the time when preregistered golfers can check in, to 3 p.m., when the tournament ends.”

Lunch will be provided by East Coast Pizza at 1 p.m., and there will also be an award ceremony, along with a few auctions and even a few raffles. The awards will consist of first place, second place, longest drive and closest to the pin.

“The goal for this year is to get $30,000 or more, all of which will go to helping our local veterans in need,” said O’Dell.

Tickets for a foursome are $500, while individual tickets are $125. The tournament is still looking for more sponsors, with sponsorship levels beginning at $250 for a hole sponsorship.

This year’s Medal of Honor sponsor is Pop a Beer Bar & Grill, a veteran-owned and operated restaurant in Tampa.

O’Dell said that the biggest challenge this year has been obtaining donations and sponsors to sponsor the different holes around the golf course.

The tournament is a significant annual fundraiser for Veterans Helping Veterans, a nonprofit that encourages support of veterans in Hillsborough County and provides support for their basic needs.

According to its mission statement, “Veterans Helping Veterans provides timely, temporary emergency assistance to local Bay Area needy veterans as a last resort when no other resources are available while bridging the gap with federal, state and county veteran programs. Provide assistance with necessary utilities, transportation, food, shelter and clothing to meet a veteran’s basic needs. Support the mission of local veteran programs.”

The event is going to be held at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. off Big Bend Road in Riverview. In order to support the event, golfers can preregister for the event, and companies or groups can procure one of its 12 sponsorship level options by visiting https://ezregister.com/events/39255/.

For more information, contact O’Dell at 813-765-2706 or mikehelpsvets@gmail.com or the Veterans Helping Veterans website at www.hcveteranshelpingveterans.org.