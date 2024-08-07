Cities and locales have lots of traditions including events that specifically celebrate that location. In Tampa, we have 813 Day.

813 Day is not historical or about a milestone. Instead, it all comes down to Tampa Bay’s area code — 813. And 813 Day is celebrated on Tuesday, August 13 (8/13).

The area will offer lots of ways to celebrate 813 Day. This year, Sparkman Wharf will host the fifth annual 813 Day with a social media fundraiser benefiting the Tampa Bay History Center.

“813 Day is a special tradition here in Water Street Tampa because it gives us the opportunity to celebrate our incredible city alongside our community,” said Liza Berger, vice president of marketing at Strategic Property Partners. “This year, by partnering with the Tampa History Center, we are able to spotlight a quintessential staple in our region while highlighting Tampa’s long-standing and iconic history,” added Berger.

Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 (up to $1,000) for every photo that is taken in front of the decorated Sparkman Wharf TAMPA sign and then posted on social media from Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 18.

To enter the contest, simply take a photo with the decorated TAMPA sign and post it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Make sure you geotag the Tampa Bay History Center and tag @sparkmanwharf and @tampahistorycenter. You can also use the hashtags #813Day and #TampaBayHistoryCenter. Make sure to follow @sparkmanwharf on Instagram as well.

Mayor Jane Castor will take the first photo to kick off the 10-day social media fundraiser during the unveiling of this year’s 813 Day TAMPA sign on August 9.

Then on August 13, the community can celebrate Tampa at Sparkman Wharf with a variety of $8.13 specials from various Sparkman Wharf retailers and restaurants on Water Street. These include, starting at 8:13 p.m., the first 50 people to visit Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, who will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop.

You can also enjoy $8.13 cocktails from The Battery, JoToro, Splitsville and Predalina. There will also be $8.13 deals at other retailers, such as Dwell Home Market, The Covery, Joyful Notion and more.

Sparkman Wharf is located at 615 Channelside Dr. in downtown Tampa. For more information, please visit https://sparkmanwharf.com/.