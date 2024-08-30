Subaru has done it again. The Japanese carmaker has totally revamped its hot-seller Forester for 2025. The exterior and interior of the small SUV get a sleeker design, though mechanically the status quo has been maintained.

Once again, the Forester is equipped with a 2.5-liter horizontally opposed, four-cylinder engine, albeit revised, putting out 180 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 178 pounds-feet of torque at 3,300 rpm. The improved continuous variable transmission with eight-speed manual-shift capabilities contributes to compelling performance while ensuring gas savings. Suspension is handled via a MacPherson strut front and a double wishbone rear. The electronic rack-and-pinion power assist steering has rightly been borrowed from Subaru’s WRX high-performance car.

As is well known, the popular SUV can navigate and dodge even the toughest of terrain, especially off-road, with ground clearance at a commendable 8.7 inches. Modified transmission gear ratios and final drive can only boost the handling, balance and response. Partial credit, of course, goes to the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system and X-Mode with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud options. Additional sound-insulating materials isolate the occupants from road and engine noise. The tow capacity is nonetheless 1,500 pounds, while the fixed roof ladder-type rack touts a dynamic load capacity of 220 pounds and parked size at 800 pounds.

Ensconced on the unitized body structure is a redesigned front with gloss black bars that integrate into LED headlights while the bumper and side under guards are also black with dark gray inserts. The rear shows off a “symmetrical AWD” stamped strip, etched FORESTER in all caps and a stainless-steel exhaust tip. Step into cozy and classy perforated leather seats with attractive blue stitches. A twin cockpit with electroluminescent analog gauge displays for speedometer, tachometer, fuel and coolant temperature give the cabin a precious feel. Our Limited trim came with a larger 11.6-inch touch screen and circular knobs to control navigation, audio and phone and a fabulous-sounding 11-speaker, 576-watt Harman Kardon sound system. Cargo capacity is 27.6 with the rear seatback up and 69.1 cubic feet with the bench down. Other goodies are dual auto a/c, 60/40 power fold rear seat, rear-seat a/c outlets, overhead sunglass holder and panoramic power moon roof.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags, a side curtain airbag for both rows, a driver knee airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, a stability and traction system, auto emergency steering, a rearview camera, blind-spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, a tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights. The EyeSight assist monitor, which features lane departure warning and active cruise control, ensures that the driver maintains a straight path, while the DriverFocus distraction mitigation system sounds a warning if its camera and facial recognition software finds tiredness signs or driver diversion.

Kudos to Subaru for revamping the Forester into an even finer-appearing and performing SUV that owners can confidently take off the beaten path or use as a daily ride. Besides significant cargo and passenger-hauling capabilities, it is priced just right.