A Kitten Place Rescue Black Cat 5K Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its fourth annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run on Saturday, October 19, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. It is a fun family event; feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume. There will be a DJ, food, a costume contest, raffle prizes, a silent auction and more.

If you are interested, would like more information on the event or want to register, please email akittenplace@gmail.com or visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/blackcat5kwalk.

Christmas In The Country At Cracker Country

At Christmas in the Country, families and friends will have the opportunity to experience a 19th-century Florida Christmas. This annual event celebrates the holiday traditions of 1890s rural Florida and offers guests the chance to join in many of the featured lifestyle activities from the period.

Christmas in the Country will be held at Cracker Country, located at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased at www.crackercountry.org/events/christmasdec14.

Designer Handbag Boo Bash Bingo

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a designer handbag boo bash bingo. The event will take place on Thursday, October 17, at 6 p.m. at New Hope Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. There will be 10 rounds of bingo, and winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags and totes from Kate Spade, Coach, Brahmin, Dooney & Bourke and more. Light bites and refreshments are also included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available at www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org and cost $40. This event is always extremely popular, so register early to make sure you are not disappointed.

Additional information about the event can be found by emailing bjwc.fl@gmail.com. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded.

Vendors Wanted At Church Market

Rich Valley Church, located at 3120 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico, will be hosting a two-day market on Friday and Saturday, November 29-30, and it’s seeking vendors for the event. The church is looking for a wide variety of merchandise to be available at the market, including, but not limited to, clothing, jewelry, arts and crafts, blankets, hats, handbags and Disney items.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at this event, please email katherine_neal2@hotmail.com or call 844-486-4834.