https://hcflgov.formstack.com/forms/hillsborough_county_post_storm_damage_helene

Hillsborough County is urging residents to report storm damage on their property with an easy-to-use online form.

The Hurricane Helene Damage Reporting Form is designed to help officials determine the extent of the damage across the county.

Hillsborough County residential property owners can use the form to report property loss or damage from the storm to the County by visiting HCFL.gov/DamageAssessment. The information will be routed to the appropriate County department, which will respond within 72 hours.

Property owners who need assistance completing the form should call (833) HC Storm, or (833) 427-8676.

County staff will evaluate and document the damage and provide the information to state and federal agencies. This County assessment form IS NOT a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) application. To register with FEMA, visit DisasterAssistance.gov. Please keep in mind that completing this form DOES NOT replace a business or homeowners insurance claim, nor does it serve as an application for resources.

Residents can learn about additional resources that may be available to them by visiting HCFL.gov/StaySafe and clicking on the Storm Recovery Resources tab.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Make sure to have a plan. Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information line.