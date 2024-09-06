The Jane Goodall Institute’s Roots & Shoots program, in alliance with a number of Tampa Bay-area environmental organizations, will welcome its iconic namesake for a live appearance amid a weekend of high-energy events.

Goodall will speak at Tropicana Field on the evening of Saturday, September 14. Titled ‘An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall,’ the 7 p.m. event is open to the public. Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. As part of her 90th birthday tour, the global icon will share her message of hope in a unique talk tailored for the Youth Environment Summit. People of all ages are invited to this unforgettable appearance.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite and range from $10-$20.

Earlier in the day, there will be a Youth Environment Summit at Tropicana Field. Aspiring conservationists in grade four through college are invited to a symposium, which will include guest speakers, workshops tailored by age group and a convention floor with booths from local environmental organizations. Talks and activities will be organized into three categories: our water, our shorelines and our cities.

Advance registration for the summit is available through Eventbrite and includes a ticket to An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall. Registration for the Youth Environment Summit will not be available at the door.

Then on Sunday, September 15, there will be a Day of Action around Tampa Bay. Local environmental organizations that are part of the Roots & Shoots Alliance invite students, families and members of the community to sign up for one of numerous service projects they will be hosting around the Bay area. Participants will volunteer in projects designed to protect and improve our natural environment.

In addition to Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots USA, organizations participating in the weekend of events include Eckerd College, Ecosphere Restoration Institute Inc., The Florida Aquarium, IDEAS For Us, Indi-ED, Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Nature’s Classroom, Ocean Conservancy, Remora, St. Petersburg College, Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation, the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, Tampa Bay Watch, Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association, Trash Caulin, Trash Turtles, USF St. Petersburg, The University of Tampa, Water Warrior Alliance and ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

For more information, registration and tickets, visit https://rootsandshoots.org/take-action/events/yes-2024/.