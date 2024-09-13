Since 1989, more than 600 communities nationwide have participated in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspirational event is open to participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

It’s estimated that nearly 7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. In the last 20 years, deaths from Alzheimer’s have doubled. Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In 2024, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the United States $360 billion.

For the 16th year, the SouthShore community will gather to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. The 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – SouthShore will take place on Saturday, October 19, with the opening ceremony beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 9 a.m. All funds raised will go toward the support, care and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization where donations are tax-deductible.

Connie Lesko, sponsorship chairman, has been involved with the walk since its inception 16 years ago. “Both of my parents had Alzheimer’s for seven years,” said Lesko. “I first became involved at the Byrd Institute, but when I learned that there was not a local fundraising effort in Sun City Center I reached out to the Alzheimer’s Association and asked if we could start a ‘walk.’”

Lesko explained that there is no cure and there were even fewer options for medications and resources in 2008.

“I know that funding is the key to research,” said Lesko. “I felt led to do what I could. I worked at Freedom Plaza Senior Living (I still do), so I went to them and requested their support. They not only hosted it the first year but have allowed me every year since to host concerts and fundraisers for our team.”

Last year, there were nearly 1,000 participants that raised $94,000. There is no minimum amount to be raised per person or per team, and there is no minimum number of people on a team. People are encouraged to register online and use their personal and social networks to raise funds by using the tools on the website or posting on their Facebook pages.

“The fact is that it’s small businesses, families, friends and neighbors who get involved,” said Lesko. “Although we need and welcome any corporate support, the backbone of our event is the smaller donations. Many attendees come with pictures of their loved ones pinned to their shirts. It is a day of celebration and hope. We sincerely believe that what we are doing makes a difference.”

The walk is being held at United Methodist Church at Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. For more information, call 727-270-9906, ext. 8761, or go to https://alz.org/southshorewalk. Visit the website to register.