Plant City Entertainment will present Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein on the last weekend in September and first weekend in October. All shows will be held at Plant City Entertainment’s delightful theatre located at 111 W. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in historic downtown Plant City.

Shows will be held on Friday, September 27 and October 4, and Saturday, September 28 and October 5, at 8 p.m. There will be two matinees on Sunday, September 29 and October 6, at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $26.50. For groups of 10 or more, tickets are $19.36. For patrons who are 60 years and older or students under 18 years old, tickets are $21.40.

Young Frankenstein (promoted as The New Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein) is a musical with a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Brooks. It is based on the 1974 comedy film of the same name written by Gene Wilder and Brooks, who also directed and has described it as his best film.

Brooks’ Young Frankenstein is a parody of the horror film genre, especially the 1931 Universal Pictures adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and its 1935 and 1939 sequels, Bride of Frankenstein and Son of Frankenstein.

Plant City Entertainment’s version is directed by Coy Permenter, a veteran of community theater.

Permenter said, “I have been a part of this theater group since 1990 when I performed in my first community theater production. Everyone was so welcoming, and [I] became good friends with some of the original members. I have been a member, board member/officer for 11 years. I have also been a set builder, actor, director and consistently volunteer in some capacity for all shows. My wife, Kristen Permenter, is currently on the board making it a true family affair.”

Of the production, Permenter said, “The talent onstage is exceptional. Many of the ensemble members have had lead roles in other productions, and I am so lucky to have them in mine. They truly sound amazing already, and we are not even halfway through the rehearsal process. Vocally, this group is going to be one of the best ever seen on PCE stage.”

Brooks’ Young Frankenstein is rated PG-13 due to language and adult themes.

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For more information and tickets, visit www.plantcityentertainment.com.