By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

As prosecutors, we unfortunately see many cases where predators gain access to children through the internet. As much as parents attempt to limit their child’s time on social media and other apps, the internet has become an essential tool for communicating, socializing and learning. As your student heads back to school, it’s an ideal time to engage in meaningful conversations together about staying safe online.

The state attorney’s office will continue to hold online predators accountable. But if we can educate families about online safety tools, together we can try to prevent predators from victimizing children in the first place. Considering statistics show more than 50 percent of children have their own smartphone by the age of 11, it is never too early to begin talking to your kids about threats online.

Remind your child to only connect online with people they know and trust in real life. Take matters into your own hands by ensuring privacy settings are updated on your child’s social media accounts. This limits who can see their profile, as well as personal information like location and photos. Digital footprints are permanent, so this also protects them from oversharing online. Let them know that ‘sexting’ is not allowed and can carry serious legal consequences to both them and anyone they share images with.

Supervising your child’s online activity will also help to spot potential signs of abuse. If your child knows you are watching, they may be more open to talking to you about any potential threats. Oftentimes, victims will attempt to conceal their online activity, act withdrawn or even experience mood changes. If you ever suspect any sexual exploitation of a child online, you should immediately contact law enforcement.

Our office’s Special Victims Unit is a talented team of nine attorneys who handle all sex crimes, which includes those that involve online predators. We will continue to fight to ensure anyone who takes advantage of a child will face consequences. If we can work to educate our community about proactive steps we can take together, our children will be safer online and in life.