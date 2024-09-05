One of the consistently most rewarding things in my life has been helping to facilitate ministry with men. It looks a little different at every church we serve, but consistently there is this sense of deep community, encouragement and mutual accountability.

In Tarboro, North Carolina, instead of small groups, we consistently fill the long conference table and circle the wall too, and each week I meet with these guys I am full and inspired and encouraged in every way.

The other aspect is the sense of community here, reflecting not just our congregation but also the town, with men coming from several different churches.

What a joy to sit at one end of the room and have the privilege of encouraging Presbyterians, and Baptists, and Episcopalians, and Pentecostals, and Methodists and the unaffiliated in their walk with Jesus.

And these guys are a mixture Republicans and Democrats and independents and who knows what else. If we follow the way of Jesus, we may disagree on some details, but we are in sync when it comes to grace and peace and mercy and love and justice and reconciliation and hope.

Jesus was clear about his essential message when he spoke at his home synagogue, “He has chosen me to tell good news to the poor, to tell prisoners that they are free, to tell the blind that they can see again, to free those who have been treated badly and to announce that the time has come for the Lord to show his kindness.”

Well, if it’s “time for the Lord to show his kindness,” then I think it’s fair to suggest that the rest of us should absolutely get on board too. These are not planks from political platforms. They are responses to God’s call on our lives.

This town is more alive and filled with grace and promise because these men choose — are choosing — to follow Jesus. My dream is to see more men from more congregations join us as we encourage one another to follow the way of Jesus.

Because the gospel is, always, such very good news.

— DEREK