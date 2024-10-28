More than 1,300 landmarks in all 50 states and 16 foreign countries, from skyscrapers and stadiums to small town halls and care settings, will be lighting up in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 1 — the first day of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month — as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Light the World in Teal initiative. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color. A current list of participating sites can be found at www.lighttheworldinteal.com.

“We are grateful to the more than 1,300 sites — a new program record — that have already signed up to go teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 1. Every place and person that participates in this global initiative is making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, and the more that join, the greater impact we will have,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “We invite everyone to ‘go teal’ on November 1 to show their support for the millions of people living with Alzheimer’s.”

Sites that have signed up to participate include:

Skyscrapers:

Empire State Building (New York, NY).

One World Trade Center (New York, NY).

Willis Tower (Chicago, IL).

John Hancock Building (Chicago, IL).

U.S. Bank Tower (Los Angeles, CA).

Salesforce Tower (San Francisco, CA).

Columbia Center (Seattle, WA).

One Liberty Place (Philadelphia, PA).

Panorama Tower (Miami, FL).

Stadiums:

Madison Square Garden (New York, NY).

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA).

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL).

Boston Garden (Boston, MA).

Ford Field (Detroit, MI).

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA).

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL).

Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco, CA).

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN).

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA).

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA).

Great American Ballpark (Cincinnati, OH).

UBS Arena (Elmont, NY).

Government buildings:

Arizona Governor’s Office Building (Phoenix, AZ).

Colorado State Capitol Building (Denver, CO).

Delaware Governor’s Residence (Wilmington, DE).

Louisiana State Capitol Building (Baton Rouge, LA).

Nevada State Capitol Building (Las Vegas, NV).

Pennsylvania State Capitol Building (Harrisburg, PA).

South Carolina Governor’s Mansion (Columbia, SC).

Tennessee State Capitol Building (Nashville, TN).

West Virginia State Capitol Building (Charleston, WV).

Mark Domino, Director of Digital for the Durst Organization, and Founder of Spireworks, said, “Spireworks, in collaboration with The Durst Organization, illuminates iconic buildings across the New York City skyline to champion worthy causes. We are proud to highlight the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park, One Five One West 42nd Street, and Sven.”

Austin Hollo, COO of Florida East Coast Realty, said “As the tallest building in Miami, Panorama Tower stands as a symbol of progress and community. By lighting our building in teal, we proudly support the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the millions affected by this disease. Joining landmarks across the globe, we aim to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and highlight the growing impact it has on families everywhere.”

Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports, said, “Houston Airports is proud to participate in this annual event to show our solidarity with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and everyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease. By lighting up our airport monuments in teal, we hope to raise awareness and encourage others to join the fight against this devastating disease.”

The Kaseya Center/Miami Heat, said, “The Kaseya Center and the Miami Heat proudly support the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America efforts to ‘light the world in teal.’ There is strength in numbers, and we stand united with all participating venues in calling attention to this devastating disease.”

Sunrise Senior Living has been a tremendous supporter of this initiative with more than 100 sites all over the country lighting up in teal on November 1.

“Sunrise of Troy is truly honored to be a part of ‘Light the World Teal’ Day, joining hands to support the Alzheimer’s Foundation. This cause touches so many lives, and by raising both awareness and funds, we hope to make a meaningful difference. It’s more than just a donation – it’s a step toward brighter days for those affected, their families, and the future we all hope to create together.” – Sunrise of Troy.

“As part of the Sunrise family, we are honored to stand together in raising awareness for Alzheimer’s Awareness. Every step we take in support of this cause brings us closer to a future of hope, healing, and understanding for those affected by this disease. Our team at Sunrise on Hillcrest is deeply committed to honoring Light the World Teal Day and standing in unity with families affected by Alzheimer’s. Together, we light the way for greater awareness, compassion, and the hope of a cure.” – Sunrise of Hillcrest.

‘Our team participates in observing ‘Light the World in Teal’ day to continue raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and demonstrate solidarity with those impacted.” – Sunrise of Hermosa Beach.

A current list of all participating structures can be found here.

Sites interested in participating in the Light the World in Teal Alzheimer’s Awareness program on November 1 can sign up by visiting www.lighttheworldinteal.com or contacting the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at 866-232-8484.