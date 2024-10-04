Bibles and Basketball is teaming up with the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational to give its all-abilities team the opportunity to host a clinic during one of the biggest high school basketball tournaments.

Bibles and Basketball was founded in 2005 by Ed Treimanis to inspire local young athletes. Through the organization, he has partnered with the All-Abilities Clinic presented by former Harlem Globetrotter Larry ‘Shorty’ Coleman to give students of all abilities the opportunity to participate in his camp.

Treimanis got involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All-Abilities after doing a camp with Coleman at Seffner Christian Academy. The school’s athletic director, Dee Franks, introduced Treimanis to the organization.

“These are children that maybe have autism, maybe they’re missing a leg or arm or [have] some type of physical handicap,” Treimanis said, “but we don’t call them handicaps, we call them all-abilities.”

He got support from several people at FCA to create an all-abilities clinic at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational. Coleman helped support the initiative as well because he said he believes it is his way of serving the Lord.

“I give my best every day from the Bibles and Basketball camps, clinics [and] motivational speaking,” Coleman said.

Treimanis’ relationship with Coleman is more than just a business partnership; it’s a friendship. When Coleman had his leg amputated four years ago, Treimanis was the second person he called after his wife.

While he has never had personal experience with having a disability, the issue is near to Treimanis’ heart thanks to his friendship with Coleman and experience with FCA.

Bibles and Basketball will host the clinic on Thursday, December 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus. The clinic is hosted during the two-week-long Tampa Bay Christmas Invitation, which will host over 200 of the country’s best high school basketball teams.

Bibles and Basketball also hosts charity games, camps and clinics at schools, churches and organizations across the Tampa Bay area. The organization has short bible studies ahead of each basketball training session to create fellowship among the young athletes.

The Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus is located at 3021 Sports Coast Way in Wesley Chapel. For more information about Bibles and Basketball or to register for the clinic, visit https://biblesandbasketball.net/.