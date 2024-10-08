The community is invited to the GFWC Sun City Center (SCC) Woman’s Club for its exciting ‘Bubbles, Bangles and Bites’ fall fundraiser on Saturday, October 19. Attendees will experience a delightful afternoon filled with entertainment, shopping and delicious treats, all for a great cause.

The event includes a bangles jewelry sale, raffles, a silent auction, vendor sponsors and delectable dessert bites provided by local senior living facilities. The highlight of the event is the Spheres Bubble Magic Show, featuring Tampa resident Blaise Ryndes, a finalist on the popular television show America’s Got Talent. Ryndes is a national entertainer known for his performances on cruises, at children’s hospitals, zoos, museums and Disney World. His act, described as “a fusion of art, science, and magic,” has captivated audiences across the country.

Shawna Wainright, fundraising chair for the SCC Woman’s Club, is excited about hosting Ryndes at the fundraiser.

“Months ago, I saw Blaise highlighted on an episode of Charley’s World on FOX 13,” said Wainright. “I knew he would be the perfect entertainer for our fall event.”

In addition to the shopping and entertainment, the raffles and silent auction will feature a variety of prizes, including certificates for facials, nail and hair salons, spa treatments, restaurants, oil changes and more. Unique items, like framed diamond art and a handcrafted jewelry box, will also be available.

This fun-filled, memorable afternoon aims to raise more than $5,000, which will be donated to local charities. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a magic show, shop for beautiful jewelry and support a worthy cause.

The event will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. for general admission, and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $30 for adults, and children ages 6-12 (accompanied by an adult) are only $15. Tickets can be purchased at the church from Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 12 Noon. Payments can be made in cash or by check, payable to GFWC SCC Woman’s Club. For more information, email sccwomansclubfund@gmail.com or call 302-740-4098.

The GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club Inc. is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit, volunteer organization established 62 years ago that enhances the community through educational activities and charitable services.