Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort Inc. is locally known as C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter. It has serving the SouthShore area since 2001. C.A.R.E.’s mission is to reduce the number of homeless and unwanted dogs and cats through adoption, sterilization and education.

Rula Urso, a C.A.R.E. board member and volunteer, said, “Unlike other shelters, our animals are not kept in cages 24 hours a day. Our dogs are outside during the day, where they get plenty of fresh air, exercise and playtime. Our cats are free roaming in one of three rooms.”

C.A.R.E. is in the process of building a new shelter at 1925 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin. This is just blocks away from its current location.

According to Urso, “We presently occupy a 2.5-acre parcel of land which we have outgrown. Our new shelter will have five acres in which we can are for our furry friends.”

Urso added, “The new building will have larger inside runs for our dogs who require isolation or for new mom and puppies. There will be an area where potential adopters can meet animals and speak with our animal care manager. We will have two additional play yards, which takes us from four to six. In addition, we will have a conference room to provide educational information for the community. We are adding cat rooms so we can take six additional cats. Our indoor dog kennels will be increased as well.”

C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter is seeking funding to help with the building. It has applied for grants and has received some estate gifts. It is also offering naming rights to different areas of the new shelter, including play yards, indoor/outdoor kennels and cat rooms. What’s more, C.A.R.E. is selling bricks to “pave our way” to its new home.

The community can help with C.A.R.E.’s efforts to raise funds and help animals by participating in fundraising events and becoming a member. Basic membership is $35 and premium membership is $50. If you are a business, you can become a business partner. You can also become a volunteer if you are over 16 years old.

Finally, C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter will hold its Gift and Wine event on Saturday, December 7. This will be held at 122 Falls Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

For more information, please visit www.careshelter.org or call 813-645-2273. To become a volunteer, please contact Karen at volunteercare@aol.com.