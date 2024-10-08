Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, connection and giving back to the community.

Hosted by Salty Shamrock and the West Coast Florida Riders (WCFR), Concert for a Cause will be on Saturday, November 2, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at Salty Shamrock, located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. This all-day event is set to bring some of the best local musicians together for a fun-filled day in support of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF).

For a $10 suggested donation, guests will enjoy live performances all day long. Plus, enter to win great prizes. All proceeds will go directly to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

Performances will start with Ben Meyer from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Next, The Fulcos, a well-known classic rock band, will perform from 2-4:30 p.m., followed by Full Throttle from 5-7:30 p.m. The night wraps up with headliner Stormbringer, an iconic ’80s cover band, from 8-10 p.m.

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the families of fallen and wounded special operations personnel. The primary mission is to provide full educational assistance to the children of those affected, from preschool through college. The organization also offers financial support to special operations members who are severely wounded. SOWF’s work ensures that these families receive the resources they need to overcome the challenges of loss.

“As you can imagine, we have many veterans in our group, and I’m proud to say my 18-year-old son has enlisted in the U.S. Navy and has left for boot camp recently,” said Lee Hagood, founder of the West Coast Florida Riders. “We proudly support our veterans, those that were willing to pay the ultimate price, to provide the blanket of freedom that we sleep under every night.”

WCFR regularly hosts charity rides, and its efforts have benefited organizations like the Sarasota County Senior Advocacy Council, the FEAST Food Pantry Drive and Project: VetRelief.

West Coast Florida Riders, founded in 2018 by Hagood, began as a small group looking for fellow motorcycle riders. Using social media to connect with like-minded bikers, WCFR quickly recognized its potential to give back. With sponsors like Fran Haasch Law Group, WCFR has raised funds for a variety of causes and is proud to support the Special Operations Warrior Foundation this year.

The Concert for a Cause is an opportunity to enjoy some of Tampa Bay’s best live music while making a positive impact. With a day of entertainment and a great cause at its heart, the event promises to be a memorable and meaningful experience.

For more information on Concert for Cause, please visit https://saltyshamrock.net/.