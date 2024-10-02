Local youth soccer club coach and former player Craig Fossett was inducted into the Florida Suncoast Soccer League Hall of Fame in August.

Fossett, a former Tampa Bay Rowdies athlete, was selected by the hall of fame for his time as a player, but he checked the boxes of giving back to the youth and inspiring upcoming athletes after his career.

Fossett was inducted into the hall of fame in its first inaugural class of players. He said it was an honor to be inducted alongside the rest of the players in the class because of the respect he has for them.

Since retiring from the field, Fossett has taken on a role as a coach at the Florida Hawks Futbol Club, coaching the 13U team.

“[I] got the opportunity to work with a lot of teams,” he said. “I’ve coached all around the country, whether it be camps or taking teams to tournaments, and I’ve had a lot of success doing different things, just helping kids get better at the game.”

Peter Knight, hall of fame committee chair, said in a press release about the induction that one of the requirements of inductees was to serve as an inspiration to younger, upcoming players.

This year is Fossett’s first season coaching in FishHawk. He’s working alongside several former co-workers and coaching one of his two sons.

“It’s not that difficult for me,” he said, “mainly because I’ve been doing it for so long, and I had such a comfort level being on the field. It comes naturally.”

He said one of the things that has helped him is his passion for the game and how it translates to his passion for coaching.

Fossett said this passion is driven by his faith, which helps him bring a positive attitude to coaching every day.

“Our goal is to help teach and train kids but not to get over the top of things that are maybe not quite as important,” he said.

For more information on the Florida Hawks Futbol Club or to register for its youth soccer leagues, visit www.floridahawksfc.com.