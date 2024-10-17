Hillsborough County has opened a new temporary debris drop-off site located at the Southeast County Landfill, 15960 County Rd. 672, Lithia, FL 33547.

The landfill is open to the public from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice. The site will accept yard waste, as well as construction and demolition debris. Residents must present a photo ID showing the residential address of the property owner and a printed or digital copy of their current property tax bill. For a full list of debris collection sites, visit the County’s trash and recycling page.

Residents can use Hillsborough County’s debris collection map. This map tool is designed to help residents of unincorporated Hillsborough County identify designated debris removal routes and nearby drop-off sites following Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Using the debris collection map, residents can find the status of collection efforts in their area.

The first pass of collection efforts in unincorporated Hillsborough County are estimated to be completed by November 17, 2024.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.