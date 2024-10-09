Michael Owen recently served as our District 4 Hillsborough County commissioner and is now running for Florida state representative of District 70.

During his tenure as county commissioner, he made transportation infrastructure his No. 1 priority, fought tax increases and worked to protect our children and help our local economy. He held town hall meetings across the district each month to ensure citizens had an opportunity to share their concerns and requests for assistance.

“Growing up in Hillsborough County, I understood the challenges we faced, and I just wanted to leave it better than I found it. I am proud of the work we did and the many citizens my office had the ability to help.”

After State Representative Mike Beltran announced he was not seeking reelection, Owen filed to run for that seat, which is comprised of about 70 percent in Hillsborough County and 30 percent in Manatee County.

“I do not take running for office lightly and consider it a great honor to be a leader in our community. If elected to the Florida House of Representatives, I plan to continue prioritizing transportation infrastructure, work to address the property insurance problems and will continue to fight for lower taxes and fees. I will always support our law enforcement and first responders. I vow to be a problem solver and fight for us in Tallahassee.”

Owen is the only candidate in this race who has been endorsed by law enforcement and public safety, and he is honored to have the endorsements of Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells as well as our local and state firefighters.

Owen was raised in Hillsborough County, built his business here and created jobs. He attended Bloomingdale High School. And a fun fact: He played in the Little League World Series, representing South Brandon Little League.

Vote Michael Owen for Florida state representative of District 70 on Tuesday, November 5.