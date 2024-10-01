Tatianna Farren and Barbara Del Rio are two friends who attended Newsome High School and Florida State University together. After graduation, Farren wanted to start her own business, so she decided to search for something that would be in line with her passion and knew it would be something in the pet industry since she loves her dogs.

Farren picked the Pet Wants franchise. Del Rio decided to join her on this adventure.

“We researched over 10 different franchises and fell in love with the idea of pet nutrition,” Farren said. “Our goal is to eventually open two locations. Currently, we are a mobile business and do free deliveries in Tampa, Lithia, Riverview, Brandon and Valrico.”

Pet Wants South Tampa is a locally owned business that specializes in the health and wellness of our pets by providing high-quality food, chews, treats and SPAW products.

“I have always had a love for animals since I was a kid especially with my three fur babies, Romeo, Juliet and Rocky,” Farren said. “I became more aware of pet nutrition after seeing how my pets’ diets can severely affect their mood, skin/coat and overall well-being.”

Farren and Del Rio decided to become part of the Pet Wants family because they believed in their knowledge of proper pet nutrition and wanted to spread awareness to other pet lovers.

“I decided to pair up with Tatianna because I also share a love of animals, sparked [by] my dog, Enzo, who is an English cream golden retriever,” Del Rio said. “The match is organic, as both of us see the significance of being highly qualified providers of the pet care industry. Pet Wants aligns with such core values like education, nutrition and wellness for all dogs and cats.”

Pet Wants’ food is prepared every 45 days.

“What makes us different is that the products are all high quality, cooked in slow small batches and made to order,” Farren said. “The food does not contain wheat, corn, sugar, soy, artificial products or any animal byproducts. It is made in the USA. All our spa products, the skin spray and mosquito sprays are 100 percent made at home with natural products and essential oils. All our chews and snacks are 100 percent natural as well.”

If you ask Farren and Del Rio what they like most about owning Pet Wants South Tampa, they will tell you it’s their customers.

“We enjoy meeting folks and talking about their furry babies and know that we can provide high-quality food and treats,” Farren said. “We want to become part of this community as a household name and to join forces with various rescues so we can help those animals that are abused and need a forever home.”

If you would like to learn more about Pet Wants South Tampa or shop there, you can visit its website at www.petwantssouthtampa.com or call 813-559-0015.