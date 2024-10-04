The Haunted Woods is returning soon, coming back to Hillsborough River State Park for its third decade of frightful delights that families can enjoy on two days.

The first day of the 30th annual Haunted Woods, to be held on Friday, October 18, is the introduction of the Scare Trail, which is exactly as the name suggests. For ages 12 and up, from 7-10 p.m., guests can experience a trip through the park woods under the cover of night.

Be prepared however, as even adults have been known to get terrified by the monsters lurking in wait along the Scare Trail. If anyone gets too scared, they only need to tell a Haunted Woods attendant, then they’ll be taken from the trail safely.

The second day, on Saturday, October 19, is more magical, thanks to the children’s Enchanted Woods running from 2-6 p.m. There will also be a free kids’ costume party and trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m. for classic Halloween fun. The Scare Trail returns as well, for the same ages and time as the previous night.

“There’ll be a lot of people there in costumes, especially for the kids’ area. They’re gonna have different stations, activities set up for the kids. I think last year they had seven different areas,” said Walt Williams, president of the Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society.

He added, “On Saturday afternoon, at 6 o’clock after they close the kids’ area down, we’re gonna have stations set up out in the ballfield out in front of the stage, where they can come around, get candy and have a costume contest and stuff like that.”

But the Haunted Woods still needs volunteers, so applicants are greatly appreciated. Volunteers will be able to earn service hours while having fun as they help out. All volunteers will be background-checked.

These are cash-only events. Concessions will be available. The Scare Trail will cost $15 per person. The Enchanted Woods will cost $5, but kids under 3 years old enter for free. The regular park-entry fee applies during daylight hours.

All proceeds from this event will go toward the Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society, a volunteer-run nonprofit, citizen-support organization with the mission of enhancing and perpetuating the park.

Hillsborough River State Park is located at 15402 U.S. 301 N. in Thonotosassa. For more information, visit www.historyandnature.org or email historyandnature@gmail.com.

For volunteering information and opportunities, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/hauntedwoods24; the deadline to sign up is Friday, October 11.