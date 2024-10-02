The Tampa Bay area has become one of the hottest real estate markets in the country and the region has high housing costs reflecting that status, but an innovative construction technology being tried out in Hillsborough County may help put a dent in the cost of building a home.

While the idea of printing something as large as a building may seem more ambitious than practical at first consideration, that is just what county and local housing officials put on display during a recent demonstration of how 3D printing can be used in home construction.

With the help of $500,000 from Hillsborough County, the nonprofit organization Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa (CDC of Tampa) purchased a 3D printer capable of being used to help build homes. During the demonstration of the printer, the machine’s ability to construct exterior concrete walls was on display, and CDC of Tampa officials are hoping to expand the use of 3D printing to as much of the construction process as possible. They also plan to use the technology to train operators for careers in 3D printing as part of the organization’s workforce development program.

Supporters of 3D printing construction technology cite benefits such as reduced time needed to build a home and less waste of materials.

Will Crawford, acquisitions and special projects manager for CDC of Tampa, said his organization is committed to using 3D printing construction technology to improve access to affordable housing.

“The technology is here to stay, and it is already evolving,” Crawford said in an email comment. “As a builder, I expect the level of efficiency in building 3D printed homes to sharply increase over the next couple of years.”

Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Services Director Brenda Brackins said supporting community initiatives that can improve residents’ access to housing requires investing in technology that can provide long-term benefits, such as a 3D printer.

“Hillsborough County helped fund the 3D printer used by the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa in hopes the technology will prove to lower construction costs and provide additional savings by increasing a home’s energy efficiency,” she said in an email.

The first home that CDC of Tampa plans to build with 3D printing is currently in the permitting process, with expectations to start construction before the end of 2024.