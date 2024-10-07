Payant Wealth Management Group was founded in 1979 in Sun City Center. The vision of Thomas and Robyn Payant was to include financial services needed for retirees and pre-retirees all under the same roof. Now, 45 years later, it is a full-service finance management company. It offers a variety of services, all within the same 8,500-square-foot building, including wealth management, tax services, insurance solutions and estate planning. As a registered investment advisor and fiduciary, Payant Wealth Management Group aims to put its clients’ interests and needs above its own.

Payant Wealth Management Group builds custom retirement plans and investment strategies tailored to the individual. It adjusts investments based off the current business cycle, which Payant Wealth tracks. It also facilitates asset transfers and investment management to clients’ loved ones when necessary.

According to Payant Wealth, “We are similar to a medical clinic, with experienced MDs (medical doctors) who can provide the most appropriate treatment to restore your financial health. … Working together efficiently as a team, the company’s staff of specialized professionals — which includes two Certified Financial Planners — and a Chartered Financial Analyst can help with your investment planning, retirement cash-flow planning, tax planning, insurance planning (including life, health and long-term care) and estate planning.”

Currently, Payant Wealth Management Group oversees finances for clients in approximately 40 states. Clients’ assets are held in one of the three oldest banks in America and one of the oldest in the world, the Bank of New York Mellon, in its Pershing division.

Payant Wealth Management Group’s website also states, “In a landscape where financial advice is abundant but expertise is scarce, Certified Financial Planners (CFP) stand out as elite professionals who have met stringent qualifications and adhere to rigorous ethical standards. [CFPS’] scarcity underscores the value of their expertise and the trustworthiness of their advice. As clients navigate complex financial decisions, partnering with a CFP offers assurance that their financial well-being is in capable hands.”

For more information on Payant Wealth Management Group, visit its website at www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com or call 813-633-7333. The Sun City Center office is located at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza.