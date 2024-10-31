As Hillsborough County residents and businesses continue to recover from the damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, efforts now turn toward clean and safe waterways. With assistance from the state of Florida, residents can now report obstructive or unsanitary debris in waterways.

The Hurricane Helene/Milton Waterway Debris Removal online form allows residents to easily report waterway obstructions, debris, as well as derelict vessels. The form asks for basic contact information, location details, and various debris types.

Examples of types of debris that can be reported with the tool are:

Yard waste and vegetative debris.

Construction and demolition waste.

Hazardous waste.

Household goods, such as refrigerators or washers and dryers.

Vehicles or vessels.

Residents can also reach out via phone at (850) 366-6007, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.