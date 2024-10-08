Area Rotary clubs as well as Rotary clubs in Hillsborough, Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties and additional helpers gathered on September 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to clean Rotary’s Camp Florida, a local, 21-acre, ADA-compliant campsite that provides a safe, barrier-free space to learn, grow and play for groups whose members need supportive accommodations, including chemotherapy.

E-Club of Tampa South

Save the date! On Monday, November 11, starting at 7 a.m., the Rotary E-Club of Tampa South will be ‘Honoring Our Heroes’ with bagel sandwiches and refreshments at Einstein Bros. Bagels, located at 660 W. Brandon Blvd. #R60 in Brandon. For more information, contact Rotarian Malikita Harrison at 813-270-0620.

Join in with the club via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 7-8 p.m. Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/7328811760. For additional information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com or 813-541-6202.

Brandon ’86

Join the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club members at Bootleggers Brewing Co. on Thursday, October 24, at 5:30 p.m. for ‘Pints for Polio.’ They will meet on the back patio. Bootleggers will be donating a portion of its proceeds that evening to Rotary International’s PolioPlus campaign, funding the fight against polio and other diseases. This event is open to the public and all Rotarians. Bootleggers Brewing Co. is located at 10256 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa (near the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and Falkenburg Road).

Mark your calendars as well for Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., for the 32nd annual Brandon Seafood Festival at Rotary’s Camp Florida — featuring all you can eat seafood. For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

FishHawk-Riverview

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 7, 4-7 p.m., for the 40th annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade at Riverview Civic Center, presented by the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club and title sponsor Chris Ligori & Associates, Injury Lawyers. The center is located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. To learn more, register your boat or enter your chili in the Chili Cook-off, visit www.alafiaboatparade.com. To partner with the club for guaranteed exposure and recognition of your business, contact Elizabeth Vejar at trustevproperties@gmail.com.

Interested in making a difference? Join the club on Mondays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at JF Kicks at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, or on Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at Shrimp Boat at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Follow it on social media for the latest club updates.

Brandon Global Eco (Zoom)

The Rotary Club of Brandon Global Eco is an e-club centered around ecology, tackling big environmental problems with small influential steps. To learn more, please join its Zoom meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 12 Noon-1 p.m. It is also seeking experts of eco-related matters to be guest speakers. For more information, contact Katie Tyson at katietyson@icloud.com.