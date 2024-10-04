The Missing Piece Theatre, a local theater company, will present Little Shop of Horrors over two weekends in October. All shows are held at the Gem Theater, located at 118 NW 1st Ave. in Mulberry. The shows will be held on Friday, October 18 and 25, and Saturday, October 19 and 26, at 8 p.m. There will also be two Sunday matinees on October 20 and 27 at 2 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors is one of the longest-running off-Broadway shows. It has been produced all over the world to great success.

According to Steven Bucko, executive director of The Missing Piece Theatre, “Little Shop of Horrors is a deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical. Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatergoers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.”

Steven added, “This show is sure to leave you laughing, crying and in overall awe. It will also get you into the Halloween spirit with this dark tale of a man-eating plant trying to take over the world. You will not want to miss our gigantic Audrey II puppet, which is over 7 feet tall, 5 feet wide and weighs over 250 lbs. This literal cast-eating puppet will amaze you.”

The cast and crew for Little Shop of Horrors is comprised of well-known theater professionals from all over the area, including Kristen Bucko from Lithia, DeBreanna Petithomme from Brandon, Jackson Cyman from Valrico and stage manager Alaina Mendola from Brandon.

Steven said, “The Missing Piece Theatre just completed a completely sold-out run of our summer show, Newsies. The word is out that The Missing Piece Theatre is the place to see high-quality, exciting and fun live performances in your own backyard. Do not miss your chance and get your tickets today.”

Steven added, “We are so fortunate with our partnership with the City of Mulberry and the beautiful Gem Theater.”

For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.themissingpiecetheatre.org.