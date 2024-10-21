Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) are establishing a third Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for individuals impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby. The MARC will be staffed with personnel from federal, state, regional partners, and nonprofit agencies to ensure residents have access to all available resources following the storm events.

The newest Multi-Agency Resource Center will opened on October 19 at the Ruskin Tax Collector’s Office, 406 30th St SE, Ruskin, FL 33570. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Two additional MARCs are already operating at the following locations and times:

Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Dr. No. 120, Tampa, FL 33615, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Florida Strawbery Festival TECO Expo Hall, 2301 W. Oak Ave., Plant City, FL 33563, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The MARC is open to individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits seeking assistance or needing help in completing applications after being impacted by Hurricanes Milton, Helene, or Debby.

Additionally, Hillsborough County has created a webpage with local, state, and national resources available to residents as they recover from the storms. Residents can find these resources at HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information visit HCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM, or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.