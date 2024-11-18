American Pickers Coming To Florida

The American Pickers are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the HISTORY channel’s hit television series, American Pickers, throughout our area in December.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.’ The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

The American Pickers are looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a unique item, a story to tell and is ready to sell, they would love to hear from you. Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. For the American Pickers Facebook page, visit www.facebook.com/americanpickers/.

Crush For The Cure Softball Tournament

The Crush for the Cure softball tournament will be raising funds for Moffitt Cancer Center on Sunday, November 17, at the FishHawk Sports Complex. There will be food trucks, 50/50 drawings, raffles and other fundraising activities, all benefiting Moffitt’s cancer research. Representatives from Moffitt Cancer Center will also be at the event to talk about early intervention, screening and its groundbreaking research into a cure for all cancers.

Donations can be made directly at https://fundraise.moffitt.org/give/629676/#!/donation/checkout. The FishHawk Sports Complex is located at 16000 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Pumpkin Pie 5K Fun Run/Walk

Everyone is welcome to attend the Pumpkin Pie 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit Seeds of Hope, our local community foodbank. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 20, from 6-8 p.m., starting at the Fleet Feet store, located at 1934 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. At the end of the race, you will receive a finisher’s medal and be treated to pumpkin pie and refreshments.

There is no cost for this event; you are instead requested to bring a nonperishable food item. Register for the event at https://fleetfeetbrandon.captyn.com/.

Community Input Sought To Name New Technical College

Hillsborough County Public Schools invites the community to participate in naming the new technical college set to open in Plant City in fall 2025. The technical college, located at 1690 E. Park Rd., will offer career-focused programs, such as industrial electricity, welding technology, building construction, HVAC and forklift certification. These courses are designed to be completed in approximately one year, allowing students to swiftly enter high-demand, well-paying jobs.

To propose a name for the new technical college, community members can submit their suggestions through an online survey at https://bit.ly/plantcitytechnical.

Free Tickets From The Florida Orchestra

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative has partnered with The Florida Orchestra to offer free vouchers for library customers to see a select concert at a variety of venues for The Florida Orchestra’s 2024-25 season. The ticket vouchers are limited to two per person and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, visit https://hcplc.org/locations.

Gospel Singing Invitation

The Central Missionary Baptist Church of Lithia will be hosting a gospel sing on Saturday, November 16, at 6 p.m. The featured guests are Stan Shuman and the Believers Quartet. Please come and join in for some good Southern gospel music. The church is located at 3421 Keysville Rd. in Lithia.